Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah to keep fighting despite Israeli attacks

“Despite losing a number of commanders and attacks by the Zionist enemy against civilians across Lebanon, we will never back down an iota from our goals and positions and will continue to confront the Zionist regime and support the Gaza Strip”, the senior Hezbollah official said on Monday in his first public speech since the movement’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

Sheikh Qassem added that Hezbollah has continued and intensified its attacks on Zionist cities and settlements after the martyrdom of Nasrallah and Hezbollah commanders.

“After the martyrdom of the commanders and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, we continued and intensified our attacks on Zionist cities and settlements, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Yesterday, Israel announced that Hezbollah had sent one million Zionists to shelters with a missile.”

Qassem stressed that the Israeli regime will not achieve its goals and Hezbollah will emerge victorious in this battle, adding that the movement is large in terms of military might and manpower and is fully ready to continue fighting.

“Israel has not been able to cause harm to our military power”, he noted, stressing that Lebanon will achieve victory as it did in its previous wars with Israel.

He also said that Hezbollah is full ready in case that the regime launches a ground offensive against Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem further said that the Israeli regime has attacked civilians and health centers, killing the innocent people, adding that the US is complicit in these crimes as it gives its unlimited political and military support to the regime.

The Hezbollah official hailed Nasrallah for taking the path of Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying that Nasrallah continued fighting until the last moment of his life.

Sheikh Qassem also said that Hezbollah will choose a new secretary general within the shortest possible time.

