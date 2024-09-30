Martyrs of Zionist regime's attack on Lebanon reach 109 in last 24 hrs

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 364 people were also injured in the same period.

Earlier, the ministry had announced that the Zionist regime's attack on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon left 33 martyrs and 97 wounded.

The Zionist army carried out criminal attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday evening. The attacks on Dahieh continued on Saturday.

Following this attack, the Islamic resistance of Lebanon targeted military positions and Zionist settlements in the occupied territories with its missiles.

Hezbollah fired five rockets at Tiberias in the north of the occupied territories on Monday morning.

