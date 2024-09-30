Border guard martyred in southeastern Iran

The martyred border guard, identified as Amir Mohammad Amiri, was killed during clashes of the Makaki border post’s guards with the assailants on Sunday night.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, one soldier was killed, and three others, including two border personnel, were injured in clashes with armed men in Rask County, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Also in the same province, authorities reported the assassination of one of the members of the unit of commandos in the city of Khash. The officer was identified as Ramin Velayati.

And, a law enforcement officer was injured after gunmen opened fire at a police station in the city of Iranshahr.

The border areas of the Sistan and Baluchestan province have witnessed terrorist attacks, especially in recent years. Iranian authorities have time and again urged Pakistani officials to enhance security measures to guarantee the halt of such attacks on Iranians there.

