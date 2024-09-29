Sep 29, 2024, 2:17 PM
Iran holds mine awareness training for 175k Afghan migrants: Official

Sep 29, 2024, 2:17 PM
Iran holds mine awareness training for 175k Afghan migrants: Official

Taybad, IRNA – An Iranian Red Crescent official in the northeastern city of Taybad says some 175,000 Afghan migrants have received training on how to deal with dangers caused by landmines while exiting Iran through Dogharoun border crossing in the past months.

Hadi Ramezani, the head of Taybad’s Red Crescent Society, said on Sunday that the Afghan migrants who left Iran between March 21 and September 21 received the training.

He added that the number of Afghan migrants receiving the training increased by 25% compared with the corresponding period last year.

The official explained that the training aims to reduce the risks of landmines and unexploded devices for the Afghans who return to their homeland via the Dogharoun border crossing.

He added that experts from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and humanitarian organizations have expressed satisfaction with the Iranian measure.

