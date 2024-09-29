Nasrallah assassination won’t write off Hezbollah: CNN

CNN published its analysis on Sunday, a day after Hezbollah confirmed that its secretary general Nasrallah had been martyred in a massive Israeli airstrike on a southern neighborhood of the Lebanese capital Beirut a day earlier.

“The killing of Nasrallah is a key prize for Israel as part of its larger wave of attacks on Hezbollah”, but it’s too early to write off the group, the analysis said.

The report further mentioned several cases of assassinating resistance leaders in what it called “decapitation strikes”, saying that Israel should know from its own history that such strikes don’t always succeed in eliminating the resistance groups.

“In 2008, Israel killed Hezbollah’s military leader, Imad Mughniyeh, in Damascus, Syria, yet the group only gathered strength in the years that followed.”

Four years earlier, Israel killed Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, a founder of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in an airstrike, the report said.

“Yet, the group did not collapse, and almost two decades later it still carried out the October 7 attacks in Israel”, CNN said in reference to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on southern Israeli-occupied territories.

It also referred to an Israeli announcement in July this year when it said it had killed key Hamas commander Mohammed Deif who played a key role in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Hamas still fights on in Gaza, it added.

The report further mentioned the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror icon Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“Then-President Donald Trump ordered a strike in Baghdad, Iraq, in early January 2020 that killed Qasem Soleimani…yet his death had no lasting impact on Iran’s regional power”, the report said, adding that Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen’s Ansarullah have continued their attacks on Israeli targets and Shia groups have also continued their attacks on American targets in Iraq.

The killing of Nasrallah is a key prize for Israel, but “it’s too early” to write off Hezbollah which has been in existence for four decades, CNN said. “History suggests it will reorganize and appoint other leaders to continue its long fight against Israel.”

