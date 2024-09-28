Great Martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, like the proud Martyr Seyed Abbas Mousavi, achieved his long-awaited dream. The pure blood of this legendary figure will make the determination of resistance fighters more resolute to walk the glorious and victorious path of God, Mojtaba Amani wrote in a message on his personal social media page on Saturday.

Amani himself is being treated in Tehran for injuries he sustained after the Zionist regime exploded communication devices across Lebanon in a terroristic move, sparling global outrage and condemnations earlier this month.

Om Friday, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the support of the United States ordered the assassination of Hezbollah chief from the podium of the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Soon after his order white addressing the UN General Assembly, the regime's warplanes repeatedly struck the residential areas in the suburbs of Beirut and dropped 2,000 pounds of American mortar bombs there, causing extensive damage and deaths, including the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

After serving the resistance movement for thirty-two years as the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Nasrallah at the age of 64 achieved his long-time cherished dream of martyrdom.

