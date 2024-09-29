Sep 29, 2024, 11:06 AM
Iran’s SNSC terms Nasrallah a role model of resistance

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement on Saturday, extending condolences over the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying the path of resistance will continue until final victory is reached despite his demise.

The SNSC said Nasrallah was a role model for resistance in the region, adding that he had been trained in the school of thought of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and was always seeking martyrdom as a dream.

It said the resistance has always become stronger with the martyrdom of its leaders, adding the path of resistance will continue until definite victory is reached.

Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the martyrdom of its secretary general in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier, which targeted buildings in south of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

