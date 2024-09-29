Tehran streets adorned with Nasrallah murals

The latest murals of the two main squares of Tehran — Valiasr and Felestin (Palestine) — have been dedicated to the images of Martyr Nasrallah.

Mehdi Chamran, the chairman of Tehran city council, said on Sunday that a street in the capital city will be named after the martyr.

Israeli sources said as many as a dozen Israeli fighter jets dropped 2,000-pound American bunker-buster bombs in the Friday attacks.

In the aftermath of the airstrike, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that the bodies of six martyrs and 91 injured individuals were pulled out from the rubble of the destroyed buildings.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Resistance Front will deliver more “crushing” blows to the “decaying body” of the Zionist regime in the wake of an Israeli attack that assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

