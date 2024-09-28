Iranian officials, ex-presidents extend condolences over Nasrallah martyrdom

In a condolence message following the martyrdom of Nasrallah and his companions on Friday, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized that Nasrallah’s pure blood, his living name, and his path will pave the way for the expulsion of the occupiers from Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Former President Mohammad Khatami also expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah, noting, “The martyrdom of the secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah has pained the hearts of all freedom seekers and seekers of truth.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf issued a message of condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, offered his condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah, emphasizing that the path of Martyr Nasrallah will continue more powerful.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, Nasrollah Rashnoudi, stated that the martyrdom of Nasrallah, the prominent leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah, will undoubtedly lead to the continuation of the path of fight and resistance, and will raise the flag of resistance even higher.

Additionally, Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani issued a message of condolence, emphasizing that the martyrdom of Nasrallah, who bravely and wholeheartedly stood against the genocide of the evil Zionist regime for many years, is a loss for the Islamic world.

In a condolence message, the custodian of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA), Hassan Khomeini, stated that the path of Nasrallah will continue, like the path of Sayyed Abbas Mousavi and all the commanders of the Resistance.

In addition, Iranian judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah in a message, emphasizing that the heroic Hezbollah will be more steadfast in the path of resistance.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh offered his condolences as well, saying that the brutal actions, which Israel has taken over the past months and with the support of global arrogance, indicate that “this cancerous tumor” does not put any limit to its crimes and resorts to any barbaric action to survive.

Major General Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also issued a message of condolence over Nasrallah’s martyrdom and strongly condemned his assassination. Salami said that Hezbollah and Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement will definitely be victorious in the fight against the Israeli regime.

Major General Abdurrahim Mousavi, the top commander of the Iranian army expressed his condolences in a message, saying that the martyrdom of Nasrallah, his companions and the innocent people of Beirut is added to terrorist acts by the Israeli regime which the Iranian army official said is collapsing. Mousavi said that the assassination will strengthen people’s determination and will increase the power of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

The Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement, saying that the continuous crimes being committed by Israel are indicative of the terrorist and criminal nature of the regime’s officials and their supporters, stressing that those crimes will not go unanswered. The ministry emphasized that Iran’s basic and strategic stance to firmly support the resistance front in Palestine, Lebanon and the whole West Asia region will continue with full strength until the occupation ends and the right to determine the fate of Palestine and Al-Quds is upheld.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement, extending condolences over Nasrallah’s martyrdom, whom it described as a role model of resistance.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London issued a message regarding the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stating that the assassination would not bring security to the Zionist regime.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq, while condoling the martyrdom of Nasrallah, announced that the Lebanese Resistance does not rely on individuals and will immediately emerge more powerful than before.

The Iranian government declared five days of public mourning for Nasrallah's martyrdom, beginning of Sunday.

