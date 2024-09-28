Ex-Iran presidents, senior officials extend condolences on Nasrallah martyrdom

In a condolence message following the martyrdom of Nasrallah and his companions on Saturday, former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized that Nasrallah’s pure blood, his living name, and his path will pave the way for the expulsion of the occupiers from Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami also expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah, noting, “The martyrdom of the secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah has pained the hearts of all freedom seekers and seekers of truth.”

Additionally, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, offered his condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah, emphasizing that the path of Martyr Nasrallah will continue more powerful.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, Nasrollah Rashnoudi, stated that the martyrdom of Nasrallah, the prominent leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah, will undoubtedly lead to the continuation of the path of fight and resistance, and will raise the flag of resistance even higher.

Additionally, Iranian Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani issued a message of condolence, emphasizing that the martyrdom of Nasrallah, who bravely and wholeheartedly stood against the genocide of the evil Zionist regime for many years, is a loss for the Islamic world.

In a condolence message, the custodian of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA), Hassan Khomeini, stated that the path of Nasrallah will continue, like the path of Sayyed Abbas Mousavi and all the commanders of the Resistance.

In addition, Iranian judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah in a message, emphasizing that the heroic Hezbollah will be more steadfast in the path of resistance.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London issued a message regarding the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stating that the assassination would not bring security to the Zionist regime.

In a statement, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressed his condolences to the family of Nasrallah, the resistance front, the Lebanese people, and the entire Islamic Ummah. He also declared five days of national mourning in Iran.

Meanwhile, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran declared five days of national mourning in the country.

Additionally, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf issued a message of condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq, while condoling the martyrdom of Nasrallah, announced that the Lebanese Resistance does not rely on individuals and will immediately emerge more powerful than before.

