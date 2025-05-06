Pezeshkian and Putin reaffirm commitment to Iran-Russia strategic partnership treaty

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Tehran and Moscow.

During a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Pezeshkian and Putin discussed bilateral relations as well as the latest regional and international developments.

They expressed satisfaction with the constructive and friendly ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Both leaders positively assessed progress in joint cooperation and projects, particularly in monetary and banking affairs, rail and road transportation, and energy.

The signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was highlighted as a significant milestone in strengthening political, economic, commercial, and security cooperation between Tehran and Moscow. Both sides emphasized their determination and commitment to fully implement the agreement.

Pezeshkian and Putin signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 17. Designed to govern bilateral relations for the next 20 years, the treaty aims to expand economic cooperation, mitigate the impact of U.S. sanctions, and strengthen military and political partnerships.

At the start of the conversation, the Russian president also offered his condolences over a deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran last month.

In response, President Pezeshkian thanked Russia for the assistance provided during the firefighting efforts following the incident.

President Putin also expressed his hope for the success of ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, saying that Russia is prepared to provide technical assistance in this matter.

3266**4353