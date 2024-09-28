Spanish envoy calls for expansion of Tehran-Spain ties

It is my duty to facilitate the economic relations with Tehran, said Sánchez-Benedito in the joint meeting of the board of representatives of the Yazd chamber of commerce on Saturday.

It is imperative to deepen the ties between Iran and Spain, the envoy pointed out.

Some memorandum of understanding (MoUs) have been previously inked between the two countries, he said, calling for implementing the cooperation documents.

Iran and Spain enjoy numerous commonalities, he said, adding that both sides are proud of their history.

Peaceful coexistence of the followers of the divine religions in the central city of Yazd can be emulated in the world, he pointed out.

