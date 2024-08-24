Aug 24, 2024, 11:39 AM
Iran, Spain stress expanding legal, judicial cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian and Spanish officials have emphasized the need to expand legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, held a meeting with Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, the ambassador of Spain to the Islamic Republic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of relations between the two countries in all fields, including legal and judicial cooperation.

Gharibabadi voiced Iran’s readiness to further boost ties with Spain in the future.

Specialized human rights dialogues and the exchange of judicial legal experience between the judicial bodies of the two countries can also help the nationals of the two countries, he added.

The senior Iranian official advised Spain not to turn into a safe haven for frauds and criminals. 

For his part, the Spanish envoy said that he would convey Tehran’s stances in the area of the extradition of convicts to Madrid.

