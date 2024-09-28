Iran FM holds more diplomatic meetings in New York

In a post on his Instagram account, Araghchi elaborated on his diplomatic activities on Thursday and Friday, including his participation in a UN Security Council meeting on “The Situation in Mideast, including Palestine Issue”.

He once again criticized the Security Council for failing to fulfill its duty to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, calling the United States the main party complicit in the regime’s terrorist acts in the region.

He also referred to Israeli airstrikes on the Dahieh neighborhood of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, which he said were carried out using US-supplied weapons, describing the attacks as an outcome of the sinister bond between the White House and Israel.

The top Iranian diplomat spoke with reporters as well, after which he took part in ministerial meetings of several blocs such as BRICS, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), among others, to elaborate on the Islamic Republic’s stance on the ongoing crisis in the West Asia region.

Araghchi also discussed the situation in Afghanistan with foreign ministers from Russia and China, and Pakistan’s defense minister, during a meeting initiated by Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister held separate meetings with his counterparts from over a dozen countries as well, discussing bilateral relations and international developments. The countries included Iraq, Oman, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Germany, South Korea, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Cyprus, Burkina Faso, and Brunei Darussalam.

Araghchi arrived in New York on September 20.

