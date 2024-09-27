Sep 28, 2024, 12:26 AM
Iranian, Dutch FMs discuss bilateral ties in New York

New York - IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and discussed with his Dutch counterpart on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp met on Friday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the organization's headquarters in New York and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Araghchi has so far met with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Australia, South Korea, Brunei, Austria, Oman, Poland, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and Burkina Faso.

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held on Tuesday.

