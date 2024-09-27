Iran FM meets Burkinabe, Kazakh counterparts in NY

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Araghchi met with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Australia, South Korea, Brunei, Australia, Oman, Poland, Germany, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia on Thursday.

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held on Tuesday.

the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made a speech at the UN General Assembly in his first appearance there since he was elected president in July.

He also held diplomatic meetings with world leaders on Iran’s ties with their respected countries as well as international developments and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

