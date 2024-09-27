Sep 27, 2024, 6:47 PM
News ID: 85609540
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran FM meets Burkinabe, Kazakh counterparts in NY

Sep 27, 2024, 6:47 PM
News ID: 85609540
Iran FM meets Burkinabe, Kazakh counterparts in NY

New York, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met his Burkinabe, Kazakh counterparts Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré and Murat Nurtleu in New York.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79).

Iran FM meets Burkinabe, Kazakh counterparts in NY

Araghchi met with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Australia, South Korea, Brunei, Australia, Oman, Poland, Germany, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia on Thursday.

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held on Tuesday.

the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made a speech at the UN General Assembly in his first appearance there since he was elected president in July.

He also held diplomatic meetings with world leaders on Iran’s ties with their respected countries as well as international developments and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

9376**2050

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .