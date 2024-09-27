Araghchi meets counterpart from Cyprus, Austria

Araghchi's meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg was held in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Zahra Ershadi.

He also discussed issues of mutual interest in a separate meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

Araghchi has so far met with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Australia, South Korea, Brunei, Australia, Oman, Poland, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Burkina Faso.

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held on Tuesday.

