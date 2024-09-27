Sep 27, 2024, 7:03 PM
News ID: 85609583
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Araghchi meets counterpart from Cyprus, Austria

Sep 27, 2024, 7:03 PM
News ID: 85609583
Araghchi meets counterpart from Cyprus, Austria

New York, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met his counterparts from Cyprus, Austria on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi's meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg was held in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Zahra Ershadi.

He also discussed issues of mutual interest in a separate meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

Araghchi has so far met with the foreign ministers of Iraq, Australia, South Korea, Brunei, Australia, Oman, Poland, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Burkina Faso.

Araghchi meets counterpart from Cyprus, Austria

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held on Tuesday.

9376**2050

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .