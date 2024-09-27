Iran not to stand idly against a full-blown war in Lebanon: Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks addressing a foreign ministerial meeting of BRICS group of emerging economies which was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

He referred to the Zionist atrocities over the past 12 months and said that the situation in Gaza and Lebanon is alarming.

The Iranian foreign minister said that BRICS enjoys a huge potential in the south world as it plays a key role in upgrading the level of member states and creates positive changes in the global orders.

He stressed that the eagerness of different countries for joining this bloc is indicative of the exemplary position of BRICS in the developing world.

Araghchi also urged the need for further cooperation among BRICS member countries in different areas, including the use of national currencies in bilateral exchanges as well as cooperation to ensure the security of supply and demand in the energy market.

