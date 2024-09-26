Iran FM meets more counterparts in New York

According to IRNA reporter, Araghchi met with Fuad Hussein on Thursday morning local time and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

The top Iranian diplomat also met and talked with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei as part of his bilateral meetings.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah visited the residence of Araghchi in New York and discussed a wide range of issues of common concerns.

Penelope Ying-Yen Wong, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, was next to meet and talk with Araghchi on Thursday.

Later Araghchi met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Since his arrival in New York last Friday, Araghchi has met with a number of foreign counterparts and officials from international organizations, including the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza.

The focus of the talks of the Iranian foreign minister has been the country’s diplomatic endeavors at regional and global levels as well as issues ranging from the American unilateral actions against other countries to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

