Iran FM felicitates Armenian counterpart on National Day

In his congratulatory message to Mirzoyan on Wednesday, Araghchi congratulated the foreign minister, government, and people of Armenia on the country’s National Day anniversary.

He expressed hope that, by utilizing existing capacities and with the determination of the leaders and high officials of the two countries, the process of development and strengthening of relations between the two countries to secure common interests and strategic goals will continue to grow and contribute to regional and international stability and security.

Araghchi also wished Mirzoyan good health, prosperity, and success for the Armenian people.

