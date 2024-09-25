UNSC convenes emergency meeting on Lebanon

According to IRNA, the president of the 15-member council said in a statement that the meeting will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 PM (GMT) regarding the escalation of conflicts between the Israel regime and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

New French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council amid intensified Israeli bombardment of Lebanon that has claimed the lives of nearly 600 people and injured more than 1,800 since Monday.

The French Foreign Minister said on Tuesday morning at the UN General Assembly announced its request for an emergency meeting of the Security Council this week and urged all sides to "avoid a regional fire that will be devastating for everyone."

On Monday morning, the Zionist army launched large-scale attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has not remained silent in the face of attacks on civilians in the country, and since the early hours of the morning, it has launched operations against Zionist positions and settlements in the northern occupied Palestinian territories by raining down rockets.

Lebanon’s interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati said at the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday that the continuous attacks of the Israeli regime is in every sense a genocidal war and a destructive plan aimed at destroying the villages, cities and towns of Lebanon.

