Zarif condoles Hezbollah chief on martyrdom of Ibrahim Akil

In his message on Monday, Zarif said that the freedom-seekers of the world have to stand by the Palestinian nation and the people of the region who are subject to daily Zionist atrocities.

He also called on the international organizations to press for putting an end to Zionist crimes and occupation of Palestine.

The Zionist regime has intensified its attacks on southern Lebanon, killing more than 270 civilians over the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani earlier today described the continuation of the Zionist crimes in Palestine and their expansion to Lebanon as a clear threat to the regional and international peace and security, urging the need for an immediate intervention of the UN Security Council to stop broader regional confrontations.

