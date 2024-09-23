Israel regime launches massive attack on Lebanon

Citing Al Mayadeen news television, IRNA reported on Monday that nine regions in the North Beqaa Governorate, including Hermel, Zboud, Hrabta, the villages of Al-Tuffah, and other areas in Lebanon, were targeted by the Zionist army.

Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun Houla, and Bani Haiyyan villages in southern Lebanon have been targeted more than other areas.

Lebanese media reported that all border villages and towns, along with their surrounding areas, were attacked by the Zionist regime.

News sources have reported that the Zionist regime attacked various areas of southern Lebanon, resulting in several Lebanese citizens being killed and injured.

In these attacks, a Lebanese civilian was killed and six others were injured.

In a statement, the Zionist army claimed to have attacked targets belonging to Hezbollah. In response to this aggression, Lebanon’s Hezbollah attacked the army positions of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine.

6125**9417