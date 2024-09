Alireza Enayati extended his felicitations on Saudi National Day in a post he wrote on his social media page on Sunday.

“I am happy to extend the warmest and sincerest congratulations on the 94th anniversary of the (establishment) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to (its) leadership, government and people,” said Enayati.

He also expressed hope that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia would further expand in the future.

