Lavrov made the remark while giving an interview to Sky News, a British television news channel on Saturday.

Apart from Moscow’s growing relations with Tehran and Pyongyang, the top Russia diplomats touched on a number of international issues, including Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

The West supports the neo-Nazis to use them as a tool of war against Russia, he said, adding that the use of the Ukrainian regime for war and allow it to target the depths of Russian territory means a direct NATO war with Russia.

Lavrov said that 50 countries are at war with Russia along with Ukraine, noting that while Russia is not willing to escalate the tension, the United States has announced its intention to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield.

On Gaza, the Russian Foreign Minister expressed sorrow and said: “There is almost nothing left of the territories that were allocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the tragedy and human tragedy in Gaza is unprecedented.”

Criticizing US stance on the Gaza war, Lavrov once again accused Washington of blocking the way of UN resolutions that demand an end to the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

While taking a barb at the US, he said that “democracy in the American way is their own invention”.

