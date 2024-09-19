Hamas welcomes UNGA resolution on Palestine

Hamas, in a statement, said on Wednesday night that the adoption of this resolution expresses the true international will to support the Palestinian nation and its legitimate rights, and above all the right to self-determination and the formation of an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

Hamas thanked the countries that voted in favor of the resolution and urged them to take more actions and decisions that will isolate the fascist occupation regime and put pressure on it to stop the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday local time overwhelmingly approved the resolution that was proposed in response to July ruling by the International Court of Justice that Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

The approved resolution calls for the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories “without delay”.

4399