Pakistan urges more cooperation with Iran to combat terrorism

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday, Asif reiterated confidence in the military and security cooperation with Iran and called for efforts by the two neighboring countries to address the shared challenge of terrorism.

The Iranian military attaché in Pakistan and the embassy's press attaché were also present at the meeting along with several senior officials from Pakistan's Ministry of Defense.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations, particularly focusing on defense and military cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador conveyed Iran’s willingness to expand relations with Pakistan.

