Iran’s second mobile operator denies role in supply of pagers to Hezbollah

Irancell issued a short statement on Wednesday to deny reports suggesting that it had provided advice to Hezbollah before the group purchased the pagers several months ago for the purpose of establishing safe communication between its members.

“Following the publication of a report about the advisory role of Irancell managers in the pager procurement processes for Hezbollah, this issue is fundamentally a lie and the report in question is rejected,” said the statement.

Some 11 people were killed and more than 4,000 people were injured in explosions targeting pager devices held by Hezbollah members and other people in Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday.

Hezbollah has blamed the Israeli regime for the attack while vowing to retaliate.

2050**4261