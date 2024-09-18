Iran nuclear chief meets top officials from Iraq, Burkina Faso, Kenya and Armenia

Eslami met with Naeem Al-Aboudi, Iraq’s minister of higher education and scientific research in the Austrian capital, where he is taking part in the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Referring to the historical, friendly relations between Iran and Iraq, the two sides emphasized the need to establish and develop bilateral nuclear cooperation in radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear agriculture and industry.

In a meeting with Kenya’s minister of science, Eslami announced Iran’s readiness to exchange experiences in the nuclear industry, and underscored Iran’s readiness for cooperation with Kenya in the fields of nuclear medicine, healthcare and education.

The Kenyan side also said that his country needs to develop the healthcare sector due to the high cost of importing equipment and radiopharmaceuticals from Western countries and expressed readiness to develop cooperation between the two countries in this field.

Iran’s nuclear chief also discussed issues like training, nuclear regulation, and safety standards with the minister of science and higher education of Burkina Faso and deputy minister of energy and infrastructure of Armenia.

Eslami left Tehran for Vienna on Saturday evening (September 18) at the head of a delegation to participate and give a speech at the meeting.

The 68th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September 2024 in Vienna, Austria.

The AEOI, established on July 7, 1974, is responsible for developing nuclear technology and all matters related to nuclear energy in the country.

