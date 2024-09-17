Araghchi stresses Iran's strong support for establishment of stable peace, security in Yemen

Hans Grundberg, the UN Secretary General's special representative for Yemeni affairs, met with Araghchi on Tuesday during his trip to Tehran.

Referring to the sensitivity and intertwining of the development process in the region, Araghchi emphasized the direct impact of the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza on the spread of tension and crisis throughout the region.

"Establishing a ceasefire and stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza is important. It will be effective in reducing tension and establishing peace and stability in different parts of the region," he added.

Admiring the determination and independent will of the people and government of Yemen in supporting the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine, Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any ceasefire approved by the Palestinian resistance and Hamas, and at the same time, believes that the continuation of support by the US and some European countries consider the Zionist regime and the aggression of these countries against Yemen to be the cause of the escalation of tension and the complication of political conditions and solutions in Yemen.

Emphasizing Iran's strong support for the establishment of stable peace and security in Yemen, he appreciated the efforts of the United Nations in this regard.

"These efforts, especially the actions of the United Nations for humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen should not be affected and oher topics should be included," Araghchi added.

In this meeting, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Yemeni affairs also congratulated Araghchi on his election as Iran's foreign minister and wished him success.

He expressed his readiness to continue cooperation and consultation with Iran regarding issues related to the Yemeni crisis, especially by using the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Hans Grundberg, while appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's position and commitment to stability and security in the region, especially Yemen, presented a report on the actions and efforts of the United Nations in the process of establishing lasting peace and tranquility in Yemen and reducing tension in the Red Sea region, as well as the case presented for exchange of prisoners in Yemen and demanded the continuation of Iran's support for the efforts of the United Nations in this regard.

