President Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia ties will develop in continuous manner

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu.

The Iranian president stated that the 14th government will seriously follow the ongoing cooperation and measures to improve the level of relations between the two countries.

The Iranian president considered the deepening and strengthening of relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia to reduce the effectiveness of sanctions and unfair measures against the two countries.

"Relations between Tehran and Moscow will develop in a permanent, continuous and lasting way," he added.

Referring to the statements of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation regarding the preparations for the meeting of the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, he expressed hope that in this meeting, bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Iran and Russia, including in the form of BRICS and Shanghai and Eurasian Economic Union to have fruitful discussions and agreements.

In this meeting, Sergei Shoigu emphasized that President Putin asked him to convey this message to the high officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran that Russia's position on cooperation with Iran in regional issues has not changed.

"Mr. Putin is impatiently waiting to meet with Your Excellency on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia," Shoigu added.

