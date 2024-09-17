Hezbollah says resistance is at highest level of preparedness

The statement followed an electronic attack which targeted Hezbollah members earlier in the day.

It said that three people, including a young woman and two brothers, were killed with a large number of others being injured in the simultaneous explosions of pagers used by staff members working at different Hezbollah units and institutions.

Hezbollah is now carrying out a widespread security and scientific probe into the incident, the statement said, adding that the injured people are receiving treatment at different hospitals cross Lebanon.

It stressed that Hezbollah is at the highest level of preparedness to defend Lebanon and its steadfast people.

9341**2050