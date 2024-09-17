Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 17

** IRAN DAILY

- Pezeshkian’s message ahead of New York visit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his government’s stance on the most pressing domestic and foreign issues during his first press conference yesterday. The conference was held on the eve of the president’s trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The General Assembly has always been an opportunity for the world leaders to expound on their views and engage in intense diplomatic negotiations with representatives of various countries.

- Secrets of Alamut Castle, a fortress of knowledge and history

Alamut Castle is a historic fortress nestled in the stunning Alborz Mountains of northern Iran. The name ‘Alamut’ is believed by some to mean ‘eagle’s nest’ in the ancient Tati language; others suggest it refers to a tame eagle. Situated in Gazor Khan village in Alamut Valley of Qazvin Province, the castle is approximately 105 kilometers from the city and is a top attraction for visitors to Qazvin. The castle was constructed in 865 CE by Hasan ibn Zayd, who founded the Zaydid dynasty. Chosen for its steep slopes and difficult terrain, Alamut Castle was designed as a military stronghold, surrounded by cliffs, with the only access route located to the northeast, facilitating its defense.

- Pezeshkian: No choice but to resolve FATF dispute

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country has no choice but to resolve disputes surrounding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to address Iranians’ economic woes and achieve the country’s long-term goals. Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday while fielding Iranian and foreign reporters’ questions during his first press conference since taking office late August. Iran has for long been on the FATF’s blacklist for what the financial watchdog claims to be Iran’s not adhering to transparency and international conventions against money laundering and terrorism financing.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- No nukes, but missiles stay

In his first-ever press conference since taking office in July, President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's right to possess defensive capabilities, while unequivocally stating that the country is not pursuing to build nuclear weapons. The press conference, attended by representatives of over 100 media outlets, was held on Monday in Tehran. It encompassed a wide range of issues and topics, including Iran’s foreign policy under its new president and the approach it plans to take regarding tensions between Tehran and Western states.

- Supporting Gazans an obligation for Muslims: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has declared that it is the Islamic Ummah's duty to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing brutal oppression and mass killings at the hands of the Israeli regime. Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with a group of scholars, Friday prayer leaders, and directors of Sunni theological schools across the country.

- Iran says ready for dialogue with Europeans to clear up misunderstandings on Ukraine crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested on Saturday night that the Europeans can hold talks with the Islamic Republic on the Ukraine war to resolve their concerns. Speaking to national TV on Sunday night, Araghchi dismissed the European countries’ claims regarding Iran’s alleged export of advanced weapons to Russia, suggesting that dignified negotiations, not unilateral actions, were the path forward.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: Unity not a tactic but Qura’nic principle

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday underlined the importance of Muslim unity, describing it as a “Qur’anic principle” and a key to counter ill-wishers’ conspiracies against Muslims. “The issue of the Islamic Ummah’s identity is a fundamental one that transcends nationality, and geographical borders cannot alter the reality and identity of the Islamic Ummah,” he said in a meeting with Iranian Sunni scholars here.

- President Pezeshkian: Don’t sanction or threaten Iran

President Masoud Pezeshkian said here Monday during a televised press conference that Iran will never give up its missile program, saying the country needs such deterrence for its security, in a region where Israel is able to “drop missiles on Gaza every day.” “If we don’t have missiles, they will bomb us whenever they want, just like in Gaza,” Pezeshkian said.

- Yemen downs 3rd American MQ-9 Reaper in a week

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said Monday it shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, with video circulating online showing what appeared to be a surface-to-air missile strike and flaming wreckage strewn across the ground. The U.S. military said it was aware of the claimed downing of a drone over the country’s southwestern Dhamar province, without elaborating.

