Hosseinian handed Nafti a letter from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, congratulating him on his appointment as the foreign minister of Tunisia.

The two sides also discussed ways to improve political, economic and cultural relations between Iran and Tunisia.

The Iranian ambassador pointed to a meeting between Iran’s late president Ebrahim Raisi and Tunisian President Kais Saied in Algeria and called it a great opening in bilateral relations.

