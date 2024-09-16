One-fifth of all IAEA inspections conducted in Iran: Nuclear chief

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks in an address to the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Monday.

Eslami noted that the number of IAEA inspectors assigned to Iran is unmatched by any other country, highlighting Iran's significant engagement in nuclear oversight.

Despite representing only 3% of the world's nuclear facilities, Iran accounted for over 20% of all inspections conducted by the IAEA in 2023, he pointed out.

Amidst global challenges, including the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine, he criticized the United Nations system for its inaction to maintain international peace and security.

Iran’s nuclear chief condemned the Israeli regime for its assassination of Iranian scientists and various acts of sabotage, labeling Israel the leader of negative propaganda against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

He reiterated that nuclear disarmament remains a top priority for the international community, urging nuclear-armed states to adhere to their commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The call for a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East has become increasingly urgent, Eslami said, especially given recent nuclear threats from Israeli officials against the Iranian nation and Gaza.

He stressed that Israel's refusal to join the NPT and its lack of transparency regarding its nuclear facilities pose a significant threat to global peace and security.

