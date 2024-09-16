Hezbollah will not give in to Israeli aggressions: Israeli paper

Hezbollah does not allow Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy to Lebanon, to count down as the resistance movement acts like a professional boxer does not fall in the ring, Maariv said in an article on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Hezbollah fired many missiles on different cities, including Safed, Hatzor, Ras Naqoura, and Hukok, in occupied Palestine, the Hebrew-language daily said.

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday that it targeted Israel’s Ramia base with a guided missile and annihilated the spy equipment there.

Also, the Hezbollah fighters directly targeted the Samaqa base with missiles in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills, the resistance movement said.

The photos released by some Zionist media indicated fire broke out in an Israeli settlement after Hezbollah’s launched missiles.

The Lebanese movement says its operations are aimed at supporting the Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime inside Gaza.

