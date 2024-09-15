Hezbollah carries out missile attacks on Israeli military positions

In a statement on Saturday night, Hezbollah said that it had struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers outside Mitat barracks with missiles.

The movement also hit an Israeli armored vehicle in the occupied Kfar Shuba region using guided missiles, Lebanon’s Al Manar news network reported.

The report did not mention details about the number of fired missiles and possible casualties or damage.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement has so far limited its operations to Israeli military targets. But the regime has hit non-military targets on various occasions, leaving dozens of Lebanese civilians dead.

