Lebanese, Iraqi resistance launch fresh attacks on Israeli targets

Al Ahd news said on Sunday that Lebanon’s Hezbollah directly hit a Zionist base in the occupied Golan heights earlier in the day from which the regime carried out artillery strikes.

The Iraqi Islamic resistance has also launched a drone attack against Haifa, in northern parts of the Israeli-occupied territories.

Regional resistance groups have intensified their pressure on the Zionist regime to stop its invasion of the Gaza Strip which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people since it began last October.

Earlier today, Yemen’s Ansarallah fired a hypersonic ballistic missile against Tel Aviv.

