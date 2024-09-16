Palestinian op natural response to Zionist crimes

According to IRNA, the movement called Sunday’s operation heroic and said: We congratulate the brave children of the occupied Palestinian land.

In the continuation of the statement, the Islamic Jihad said that the resistance operation that the children of our nation undertook was a natural response to the crimes of the occupiers, genocide and the crimes of the Zionist forces and settlers, which are occurring amid the silence of the Arab and world institutions.

Channel 12 TV of the occupying regime reported that a soldier was targeted in an anti-Zionist operation by a Palestinian, near the entrance of al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces later murdered a Palestinian who carried out the anti-regime operation in al-Quds.

The operation was carried out despite the tightening of the security measures by the Zionist regime in al-Quds on the occasion of the arrival of the birthday anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH.

Since Saturday evening, the occupying forces have placed many restrictions on Palestinians, including body searches of people in the old city and around Al-Aqsa Mosque.

