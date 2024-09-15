Hamas raps Zionist recruitment of African asylum seekers for war

According to IRNA, quoting the Palestinian media, Hamas in a statement on Sunday accused the Israeli army of recruiting African asylum seekers to fight in Gaza in exchange for residency rights, a move that highlights the moral crisis faced by the Zionist entity.

The recruitment confirms the Israeli violation of "the most basic rules of human rights by exploiting the need of immigrants and asylum seekers", the statement said, adding that the Israeli army is blackmailing African asylum seekers by offering the incentive of permanent residency status to them.

The movement called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn what it described as a “racist” act and to take the necessary measures to hold the criminal leaders of this occupying regime accountable for grossly violating the laws of war and international human rights.

According to several reports, in the past months, the regime’s army has used foreign mercenaries to participate in the massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The recruitment of African asylum seekers started amid the refusal by ultra conservative Jews to the request of the Zionist cabinet for compulsory service to participate in the genocidal war in Gaza.

There are currently around 30-thousand African asylum seekers living in Israel. According to Israeli media, the regime uses asylum seekers in dangerous operations in Gaza.

