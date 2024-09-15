Top Iran army Cmdr meets Russian security official in China

During the talks, the two officials stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and preserve strategic interests of both countries, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Speaking about the Caspian Sea in northern Iran, Sayyari said it is the sea of peace and friendship.

He further underlined the importance of the participation of the Caspian Sea littoral states in ensuring its security without the presence of the foreigners.

During the talks, the two officials focused on the issues of holding joint naval maneuvers and sea patrols to develop cooperation in the sea in north and south.

The two also concentrated on the exchange of university students and professors to enhance educational relations.

Talks on serving strategic interests to make use of the capacities of International North-South Transport Corridor were also held by the Iranian and Russian officials.

Sayyari is visiting China to attend the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

1483**9417