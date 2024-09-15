Sep 15, 2024, 11:38 AM
Israeli positions hit in fresh Hezbollah missile, drone attacks

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has conducted fresh attacks on Israeli positions, targeting several locations in the northern occupied territories with missiles and drones.

According to Israeli media reports on Sunday, the drone strike hit Al-Mutala region, where an ensuing explosion caused damage to the area.

A Zionist source said that the regime’s air defense was unable to intercept the drone.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network also said that the Hezbollah drone attack set off sirens in ten locations, including the city of Kiryat Shmona.

The network also reported a missile attack by Hezbollah, saying that more than 30 projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory toward the Upper Galilee and the occupied Golan Heights.

The attack is said to have halted the movement of trains in most parts of the Israeli-occupied territories.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement says its operations are aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

