Hezbollah conducts fresh combined attacks on Zionist military bases

Hezbollah announced that in response to Israeli aggression on southern villages and civilian homes, especially in the village of Kfar Remen, the group's fighters bombarded the base and headquarters of the 282nd Artillery and Precision Rocket Brigade, along with its armament and emergency warehouses in "Yiftah Elifelet," northwest of Lake Tiberias [Sea of Galilee], with dozens of Katyusha rockets, as reported by Lebanon's Al-Manar news network on Saturday.

Additionally, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack on Hermon Brigade 810 in Maale Golani barracks with a combat drone, targeting the locations of officers and soldiers with precision hits.

Furthermore, Hezbollah's fighters targeted the Israeli occupation army's artillery positions in Al-Zaourah with rockets, achieving direct hits.

Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy strikes against the Zionist regime’s positions to engage a large number of its forces in the north of occupied Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, over 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

