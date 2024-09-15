Iran's trade with Tajikistan hits $270m: Official

The envoy of Tajikistan made the remarks in a meeting with Yaghoub Ali Nazari, the Governor General of the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.

The value of trade between Iran and Tajikistan has increased from $57 million five years ago to $270 million last year (until late-March 2024), he said.

In the past few years, the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan has increased significantly, he said.

For his part, Nazari said that cultural commonalities between the two countries should be considered to expand trade exchanges.

He went on to say that trade exchanges between the two countries are on an upward trajectory.

Khorasan Razavi province enjoys requirements to host exhibitions, he stated.

