Khorasan Razavi, Tajikistan eying new chapter in bilateral ties

Ali Rasolian told IRNA on Tuesday that the recent visit of Khorasan Razavi Governor-General Alireza Razm Hosseini to Dushanbe has opened a new chapter in trade and economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan, in particular, Khorasan Razavi with the Central Asian country.

He added that the trip coincided with a special exhibition of Iranian goods in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, this week in the form of a delegation of Khorasan Razavi activists and economic managers headed by the governor-general of the province.

The Governor of Khorasan Razavi met with 15 top officials of the Government of Tajikistan, headed by the Prime Minister of the country which during the visit they discussed and stressed the importance of cooperation between Khorasan Razavi and Tajikistan.

Referring to the history of trade and economic relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Razm Hosseini said that Khorasan Razavi's economic and trade relations with Tajikistan have been weakened for about four years.

He noted that about 40 days ago, the Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan traveled to Khorasan Razavi and asked the governor-general to set up a province-centered exhibition in Tajikistan that would open a new path for Iran's economic development with that country.

Ali Rasolian went on to say that the Tajik government had expressed its willingness to hold an exhibition in Iran. By acceptance of the offer by the governor-general of Khorasan Razavi, various meetings attended by officials of the provincial executive bodies and a special exhibition of the Islamic Republic were held and the launch of the fair by Iran was paved in Dushanbe.

He said that at the invitation of the head of the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and the authorization by the Iranian government, the governor-general of Khorasan Razavi left for Tajikistan last week.

Rasolian said holding a business conference between economic activists of Iran and Tajikistan in Mashad, utilization of Khorasan Razavi Health Tourism Services, solving problems of Khorasan Razavi economic sectors in trade with Tajikistan, Tajikistan's satisfaction with Iranian companies active in water and electricity industry and requests from Khorasan's companies to participate in Tajikistan's economic and development projects were also discussed at the meeting.

