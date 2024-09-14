Palestinians hopeful, Zionists hopeless amid ongoing war in Gaza: Iran FM Spox

Writing on his official X account on Saturday, Kanaani said that the nation of Palestine has been plagued with unbearable grief and pains.

In his post, he touched on the reverse immigration of the settlers from the occupied territories.

He referred to the footage that has gone viral which shows Palestinians celebrating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The video clip shows how Palestinian people are hopeful about gaining victory in fight against Zionists, he added.

There is a lot of difference between a genuine nation and a fake entity, he further noted.

Since the outset of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip last October, over 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave, according to the latest report of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

