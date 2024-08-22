19 Palestinians martyred by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

The Zionist regime's warplanes targeted a residential house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, martyring 11 Palestinians, according to Palestinian Shahab News on Thursday.

Additionally, Israeli fighter jets also bombed a residential house in Tal Al-Zaatar neighborhood, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians and wounding a number of others.

The Zionist regime's warplanes also targeted another residential house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing six Palestinians.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 40,223 Palestinian people have been martyred in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

