'Iran armed forces biggest anti-terror entity'

Rear Admiral Sayyari who is in China to attend the Global Peace and Security Conference in the capital Beijing made the remarks on Friday, noting that Iran's armed forces will firmly respond those that do not comply with international principles and regulations in the region.

The world is presently interwoven with tensions, wars, and conflicts that have put humans' lives in danger, he said.

He called on the participating countries to take concrete steps to confront the ongoing challenges in the globe.

Unilateralism has brought about grave consequences in the world, he pointed out.

He hailed the Chinese initiative of One Belt, One Road, noting that Iran welcomes plans of friendly countries that benefit all sides.

He called on international bodies such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization to root out oppression and wrongdoing in the world.

Before his departure, the senior Iranian army official said that the Beijing conference explores ways to counter the global arrogance’s dominance, sending the message that a multipolar system will be the basis of future cooperation among world countries.

He said that Iran’s official stance at the conference will be the promotion of global peace and security and will stress the importance of navigation security in the northern Indian Ocean as well as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab with a focus on cooperation among neighboring countries.

Iran’s official stance will also highlight the point that establishing regional security does not require the presence of extra-regional powers, Sayyari added.

The Gaza war will be another issue that Iran will highlight at the conference, he noted.

