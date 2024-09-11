Senior Iranian army official departs for China to attend int’l security conference

Sayyari left for Beijing on Wednesday evening at the head of a delegation and in response to an invitation by top Chinese officials.

Before his departure, the senior Iranian army official said that the Beijing conference explores ways to counter the global arrogance’s dominance, sending the message that a multipolar system will be the basis of future cooperation among world countries.

He said that Iran’s official stance at the conference will be the promotion of global peace and security, and will stress the importance of navigation security in the northern Indian Ocean as well as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab with a focus on cooperation among neighboring countries.

Iran’s official stance will also highlight the point that establishing regional security does not require the presence of extra-regional powers, Sayyari added.

The Gaza war will be another issue that Iran will highlight at the conference, he noted.

4194