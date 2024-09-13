Iranology center to be set up at Pakistani university

Mehdi Taheri, Iran's cultural attaché, toured Rawalpindi Women's University in Pakistan, IRNA reported on Friday.

The Iranian official emphasized the potential for cooperation in various fields, including instructor and student exchange programs, joint research, and educational projects.

He highlighted the need for scientific, artistic, and cultural meetings, as well as the introduction of Persian language classes at the university.

Referring to the scientific standing of Iranian universities in the international arena, Taheri underscored the importance of scientific and academic cooperation with Pakistani universities.

